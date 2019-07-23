CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some clouds and an isolated storm Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. High: 82, Low: 63
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very isolated storm possible. High: 84, Low: 65
Thursday: Slightly warmer. High: 86, Low: 66
Friday: Very warm. High: 87, Low: 70
Saturday: Warm, more humid. High: 90, Low: 72
Sunday Hot, isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 72
Monday: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 68
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More