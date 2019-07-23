Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some clouds and an isolated storm Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. High: 82, Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very isolated storm possible. High: 84, Low: 65

Thursday: Slightly warmer. High: 86, Low: 66

Friday: Very warm. High: 87, Low: 70

Saturday: Warm, more humid. High: 90, Low: 72

Sunday Hot, isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 72

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 68


