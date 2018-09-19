WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with chance of showers

Partly cloudy and mild with a chance for a few showers or storms Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and mild with a chance for a few showers or storms Wednesday night. High of 79.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: A brief morning storm then hot, breezy and humid. High: 91, Low: 72

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. High: 76, Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 52

Sunday: Bright sunshine and mild. High: 73, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 75, Low: 57

Wednesday: Storms likely. High: 68, Low: 51

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
WEATHER
