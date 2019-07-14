Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with chance of storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated storms Saturday night.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Monday: Isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 72

Tuesday: Few storms. High: 87, Low: 72

Wednesday: Hot with isolated storms possible. High: 88, Low: 73

Thursday: Hot and heating up. High: 95, Low: 76

Friday: Heat index of 100-105. High: 97, Low: 77

Saturday: Hot. 100 degress possible. High: 98, Low: 70



