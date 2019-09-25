Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with early showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and windy with morning showers Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 56

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, storms. High: 76, Low: 65

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated storms. High: 65, Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny, but with isolated storms. High: 77, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny, windy and warm. High: 84, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy, with storms late. High: 84, Low: 66



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL politicians react to Pelosi formally opening Trump impeachment inquiry
VIDEO: Villa Park girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Harvey girl shot in head day before 12th birthday
Hundreds of Chicagoans drive overnight to U.S. Capitol for gun violence rally
ISP director: Progress made reducing DNA case backlog, room for more improvement
FBI raids offices, home of State Sen. Martin Sandoval
Deported Army veteran back in Chicago as free man for 1st time in decade
Show More
Boy killed, 3 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting
'The Good Doctor' in real life: Removing organs to get a tumor
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Naked man from Chicago tased by police in Indiana cornfield
More TOP STORIES News