Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with morning showers, storms Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with morning showers and storms Friday. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with storms mainly late. High: 82, Low: 67

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Heavy rain. High: 74, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 73, Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High: 74, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, storms possible. High: 76, Low: 62



