CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweather Alert Day. Partly cloudy with patch dense fog Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-60s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 81, Low: 66
Thursday: Cooler and less humid. High: 76, Low: 64
Friday: Dry and cool. High: 74, Low: 57
Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 58
Sunday: Mostly sunny and looking good. High: 80, Low: 60
Monday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 67
Tuesday: Storms early. High: 82, Low: 64
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with patch dense fog Tuesday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News