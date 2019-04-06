Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with patchy fog Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy fog Friday night wit lows in the upper 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday Low 50s lakeside. High: 65, Low: 52
Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 52
Monday: P.M. lake breeze, rain at night. High: 72, Low: 51
Tuesday: Near 50 lakeside. High: 65, Low: 44
Wednesday: Windy with rain, snow mix. High: 45, Low: 32
Thursday: Windy, rain to snow. High: 39, Low: 27
Friday: Where did spring go? High: 42, Low: 30
