Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with patchy fog Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy fog Friday night wit lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday Low 50s lakeside. High: 65, Low: 52

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 52

Monday: P.M. lake breeze, rain at night. High: 72, Low: 51

Tuesday: Near 50 lakeside. High: 65, Low: 44

Wednesday: Windy with rain, snow mix. High: 45, Low: 32

Thursday: Windy, rain to snow. High: 39, Low: 27

Friday: Where did spring go? High: 42, Low: 30



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
