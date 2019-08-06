Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patch fog. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm with storms possible late. High: 88, Low: 68

Thursday: Cooler and sunny. High: 80, Low: 61

Friday: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 60

Saturday: Isolated storms possible late. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday Warmer. High: 86, Low: 66

Monday: Nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Pleasant. High: 80, Low: 62



