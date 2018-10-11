WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with patchy frost

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy with areas of frost Thursday evening. Temperatures may get down to the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Chilly with a few clouds, light rain south. High: 45, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 43

Sunday: A few showers late. High: 50, Low: 33

Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 46, Low: 32

Tuesday: Rain possible late. High: 56, Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with drizzle. High: 49, Low: 30

Thursday: Warmer. High: 64, Low: 47


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
When we typically see our first freeze in Chicago
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
More Weather
Top Stories
Rogers Park killer still on the loose, businesses suffer
Kanye West at White House, in 'MAGA' hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park businesses
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Neuqua Valley High School gears up for 2nd year of Cheer with a Peer
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Show More
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross, Nordstrom Rack
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at day care
Man charged with fatal Riverdale neighborhood stabbing
When we typically see our first freeze in Chicago
2 Tenn. men accused of raping 9-month-old and filming it
More News