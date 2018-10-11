Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with patchy frost

Partly cloudy with areas of frost Thursday evening. Temperatures may get down to the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourChilly with a few clouds, light rain south. High: 45, Low: 35Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 43A few showers late. High: 50, Low: 33Clear skies and cold. High: 46, Low: 32Rain possible late. High: 56, Low: 38Partly cloudy with drizzle. High: 49, Low: 30Warmer. High: 64, Low: 47