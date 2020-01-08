Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with rising temperatures Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, rising temperatures Wednesday night. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy, with scattered rain. High: 48, Low: 46

Friday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 48, Low: 31

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain, snow, ice. High: 36, Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly sunny, snow ends early. High: 31, Low: 25

Monday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 38, Low: 26

Tuesday: Overcast with scattered rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 31, Low: 20



