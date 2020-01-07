Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday. Highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy with morning flurries. High: 39, Low: 15

Wednesday: Sunny and colder. High: 25, Low: 21

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. High: 48, Low: 42

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 45, Low: 29

Saturday: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 25

Sunday: Partly cloudy, snow early. High: 32, Low: 27

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 36, Low: 25



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loop menswear store robbed for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Mag Mile Louis Vuitton store targeted by masked thieves
Family of Oak Lawn ht-and-run victim sues Oak Lawn, former village manager who was charged
Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya attack
Pilot puns, windmills, and Hannah B on 'The Bachelor'
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Show More
Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglarized
2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at vehicle
Protesters take over Lipinski office after he takes stand against abortion
Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges
Chicago congestion tax on rideshare trips takes effect
More TOP STORIES News