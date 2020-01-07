CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday. Highs in the mid- to upper-30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy with morning flurries. High: 39, Low: 15
Wednesday: Sunny and colder. High: 25, Low: 21
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. High: 48, Low: 42
Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 45, Low: 29
Saturday: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 25
Sunday: Partly cloudy, snow early. High: 32, Low: 27
Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 36, Low: 25
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News