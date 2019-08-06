Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 67

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 68

Thursday: Isolated storms inland. High: 84, Low: 61

Friday: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 60

Saturday: Isolated storms possible. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday Warmer. High: 86, Low: 66

Monday: Nice. High: 83, Low: 67


