Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy Tuesday

Watch the latest 7 day outlook from the ABC 7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and warming up Tuesday with highs reaching 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Tuesday: Cloudy, warming up, rain overnight: 50, Low: 41

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain early and late. High: 57, Low: 52

Thursday: Warm and windy. High: 67, Low: 39

Friday: Windy, cloudy with sprinkles. High: 41, Low: 29

Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 28

Sunday: Not as chilly but dry. High: 46, Low: 29

Monday: Quiet. High: 47, Low: 30



