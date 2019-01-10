WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny and not as windy Thursday. Highs in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cold. High: 29, Low: 14

Friday: Clouds increasing, snow possible overnight. High: 34, Low: 27

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 26
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 33, Low: 26

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 37, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 40, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 22

