Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and cold Thursday

Partly sunny and not as windy Thursday. Highs in the 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourPartly cloudy and still cold. High: 29, Low: 14Clouds increasing, snow possible overnight. High: 34, Low: 27Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 26Mostly sunny and dry. High: 33, Low: 26Mostly sunny and dry. High: 37, Low: 27Mostly sunny and mild. High: 40, Low: 25Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 22