Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and dry Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly sunny and dry Tuesday with snow developing after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Highs near 30.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday:Partly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 25
Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow changing to ice and then to light rain. 1-3 inches of snow . High: 36, Low: 23
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 18
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 36, Low: 27
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 43, Low: 38
Sunday: Periods of rain changing to snow showers. High: 45, Low: 28
Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 33, Low: 24
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.