Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and dry Tuesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny and dry Tuesday with snow developing after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Highs near 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday:Partly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 25

Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow changing to ice and then to light rain. 1-3 inches of snow . High: 36, Low: 23
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 18

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 36, Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 43, Low: 38

Sunday: Periods of rain changing to snow showers. High: 45, Low: 28

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 33, Low: 24

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
