Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, cold, few flurries possible Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, breezy and cold Wednesday with a few flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Blustery and brisk. High: 28, Low: 13

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow late. High: 29, Low: 22

Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 38, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix, rain late. High: 46, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 25

Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 30, Low: 26

Tuesday: Bright skies. High: 36, Low: 24



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
