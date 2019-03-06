Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, cold Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, breezy and cold Wednesday with a few flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 28, Low: 13

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow late. High: 29, Low: 22

Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 38, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix, rain late. High: 46, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 25

Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 30, Low: 26

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36, Low: 24



