Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, cold Wednesday with a few flurries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, breezy and cold Wednesday with a few flurries. Highs in the mid-20s.
Find a Chicago area warming center near you
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 28, Low: 13
Thursday: Cloudy with light snow late. High: 29, Low: 22
Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 38, Low: 29
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix, rain late. High: 46, Low: 35
Sunday: Cloudy with wintry mix. High: 01, Low: 25
Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 30, Low: 26
Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36, Low: 24
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
