Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, mild Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and mild Tuesday. Highs in the upper-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some early morning showers. High: 79, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and cool. High: 74, Low: 57

Thursday: Sunny with a chance for rain late. High: 81, Low: 65

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 73, Low: 56

Saturday: Cloudy, rainy at times. High: 68, Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 73, Low: 62

Monday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 62



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
