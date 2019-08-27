Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, mild Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and mild Tuesday. Highs in the upper-70s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some early morning showers. High: 79, Low: 60
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and cool. High: 74, Low: 57
Thursday: Sunny with a chance for rain late. High: 81, Low: 65
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 73, Low: 56
Saturday: Cloudy, rainy at times. High: 68, Low: 56
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 73, Low: 62
Monday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 62
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News