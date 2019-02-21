Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly sunny and breezy Thursday with highs in the low- to mid-30s.
Thursday: Some sun. High: 34, Low: 17
Friday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 38, Low: 30
Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 38
Sunday: Periods of rain changing to snow showers, windy. High: 39, Low: 16
Monday: Noticeably colder. High: 29, Low: 19
Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 31, Low: 20
Wednesday: Scattered snow. High: 27, Low: 10
