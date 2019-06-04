Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy Tuesday with showers early and late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and breezy Tuesday, with showers both early and late. Highs in the mid-70s to low-80s.
Tuesday: Warmer with brief showers; storms overnight. High: 79, Low: 65
Wednesday: Isolated rain possible, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62
Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 56
Friday: Sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 59
Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers late in the day. High: 75, Low: 62
Sunday Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 58
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 59
