Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy Tuesday with showers early and late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and breezy Tuesday, with showers both early and late. Highs in the mid-70s to low-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Warmer with brief showers; storms overnight. High: 79, Low: 65

Wednesday: Isolated rain possible, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers late in the day. High: 75, Low: 62

Sunday Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 58

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 59


