Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy with brief morning lake showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and breezy Friday with brief morning lake showers. Highs around 60.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a brief lake shower. High: 58, Low: 49

Saturday: Cool with showers and storms later in the day. High: 64, Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 66, Low: 48

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds, and breezy. High: 60, Low: 43

Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 64, Low: 46

Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 66, Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 66, Low: 40



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only person ever sentenced in murder of 'Candy Lady' Helen Brach talks to I-Team
1 guilty of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee, 2nd jury still deliberating
Good Samaritan saves Humboldt Park shooting victim with teddy bear
CTA Pink Line train hits car near Cicero, multiple people injured
Chicago Bears headed to London to play Oakland Raiders
2 Chicago-area residents among 4 killed in San Francisco wrong-way crash
Feds issue bulletin about threats ahead of 'Joker' opening weekend
Show More
Convicted sex offender gets 45 years in prison for 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Pink Party at TAO Chicago celebrates launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Woman struck by falling debris in downtown Chicago
Man who shot stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital before fatally shooting self ID'd: Officials
Mokena Video keeps renting movies the old-fashioned way
More TOP STORIES News