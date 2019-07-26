Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy with brief showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and breezy with brief showers Friday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 86, Low: 70

Saturday: Sunny and humid. High: 88, Low: 72

Sunday Heat index between 93 and 98 degrees. High: 91, Low: 72

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Tuesday: A few storms. High: 80, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 80, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 80, Low: 65


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Teen on bike critically injured in Ravenswood hit-and-run, police search for SUV
1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-55 near Wilmington
Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' rolling through Chicago
Horrifying details of 2014 body donation center raid revealed in lawsuit
No arrest in deadly Cragin hit-and-run after 3 weeks, victims' family frustrated
Fiesta del Sol kicks off weekend of fun in Pilsen
Show More
Kroger to stop buying milk from Natural Prairie Dairy Farms after animal abuse allegations
1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-55 near Wilmington
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Chicagoans react to Puerto Rico governor announcing his resignation
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
More TOP STORIES News