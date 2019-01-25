WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cold, light snow in the evening Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cold but partly sunny with light snow in the evening Saturday. Highs in the low-teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Saturday: Partly cloudy with light snow. High: 12, Low: 5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with fklurries. High: 13, Low: 12

Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cloudy with heavy snow. High: 30, Low: 3

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, brutally cold. High: 4, Low: -16

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold. High: -5, Low: -17

Thursday: Sunny, still very cold. High: 1, Low: -3

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 15, Low: 10

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow makes slick surfaces
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, as do below-zero wind chills
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow makes slick surfaces
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
Football legend Joe Montana investing $75M in marijuana industry
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Furloughed workers relieved government shutdown agreement reached, ready to get paid again
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Pint-sized pups compete ahead of major sled dog race
Chicago World War II veteran receives France's highest honor
Show More
Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract: police
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Chicago mayoral forum focuses on fundraising
More News