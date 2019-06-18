Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cool by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, cool by the lake Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Warmer. 60s by the lake. High: 75, Low: 61

Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 68, Low: 54

Thursday: Cloudy and cool, showers early. High: 68, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 77, Low: 64

Saturday: A few storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Sunday Muggy with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 81, Low: 59


