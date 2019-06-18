Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cool by the lake Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, cool by the lake Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Warmer. 60s by the lake. High: 75, Low: 61
Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 68, Low: 54
Thursday: Cloudy and cool, showers early. High: 68, Low: 51
Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 77, Low: 64
Saturday: A few storms. High: 83, Low: 68
Sunday Muggy with showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 67
Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 81, Low: 59
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
