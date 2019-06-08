Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and much cooler by the lake Saturday. Rain chances late. Highs from around 80 to the upper-60s near Lake Michigan.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake, rain chance late. High: 80, Low: 62

Sunday Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 59

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 71, Low: 52

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 76, Low: 56

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 70, Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 70, Low: 52

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 58


