Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and much cooler by the lake Saturday. Rain chances late. Highs from around 80 to the upper-60s near Lake Michigan.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake, rain chance late. High: 80, Low: 62Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 59: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 71, Low: 52: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 76, Low: 56: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 70, Low: 52: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 70, Low: 52: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 58