Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and much cooler by the lake Saturday. Rain chances late. Highs from around 80 to the upper-60s near Lake Michigan.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake, rain chance late. High: 80, Low: 62
Sunday Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 59
Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 71, Low: 52
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 76, Low: 56
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 70, Low: 52
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 70, Low: 52
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 58
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More