Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly to partly sunny and cooler by the lake Wednesday. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Cooler lakeside. High: 51, Low: 38

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 66, Low: 34

Friday: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 46, Low: 24

Saturday: Chance of snow and some wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27

Sunday: Some clouds and chilly. High: 43, Low: 5

Monday: Dry and warmer. High: 48, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cloudy. Cooler lakeside. High: 49, Low: 34



