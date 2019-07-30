Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny Tuesday, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mild and cooler by the lake. High: 78 Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 77, Low: 57

Thursday: Sunny, slightly warmer. High: 81, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny and near 80 by the lake. High: 84, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 64

Sunday Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 65

Monday: Hot, hazy and still dry. High: 90, Low: 67


