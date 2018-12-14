WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A partly sunny day Friday. Highs in the low- to mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 42, Low: 32

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 46, Low: 29

Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 49, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly sunny and a little colder. High: 37, Low: 25
Tuesday: Becoming cloudier through the day. High: 38, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 43, Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 40, Low: 28


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
