Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with isolated showers Thursday. Highs near 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 79, Low: 63

Friday: Partly cloudy, a few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, with hit or miss storms. High: 84, Low: 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with storms late. High: 89, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot with scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 70

Wednesday: Hotly, partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 68



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
