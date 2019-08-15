Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with isolated showers Thursday. Highs near 80.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 79, Low: 63
Friday: Partly cloudy, a few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 67
Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, with hit or miss storms. High: 84, Low: 71
Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 71
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with storms late. High: 89, Low: 72
Tuesday: Hot with scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 70
Wednesday: Hotly, partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 87, Low: 68
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More