Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with isolated showers/storm Wednesday, Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 81, Low: 66

Thursday: Cooler and less humid. High: 76, Low: 64

Friday: Dry and cool. High: 74, Low: 57

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny and looking good. High: 80, Low: 60

Monday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 67

Tuesday: Storms early. High: 82, Low: 64



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
