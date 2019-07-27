Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and humid. High: 88, Low: 71

Sunday Heat index between 93 and 98 degrees. High: 90, Low: 73

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 63

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 80, Low: 62

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 64


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News