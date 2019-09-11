Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, muggy with late storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parlty sunny and muggy Wednesday with storms late. Highs in the upper 80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Hot, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69
Thursday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 68
Friday: Storms end early. High: 78, Low: 57
Saturday: Mild, low humidity. High: 80, Low: 65
Sunday: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 69
Monday: Hot and sunny. High: 87, Low: 68
Tuesday: Hot, mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 70
