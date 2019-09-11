Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, muggy with late storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parlty sunny and muggy Wednesday with storms late. Highs in the upper 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Hot, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 68: Storms end early. High: 78, Low: 57: Mild, low humidity. High: 80, Low: 65: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 69: Hot and sunny. High: 87, Low: 68: Hot, mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 70