Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, muggy with late storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parlty sunny and muggy Wednesday with storms late. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Hot, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Friday: Storms end early. High: 78, Low: 57

Saturday: Mild, low humidity. High: 80, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 69

Monday: Hot and sunny. High: 87, Low: 68

Tuesday: Hot, mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 70



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
