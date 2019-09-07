Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, nice Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, nice Saturday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 60

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 59

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 75, Low: 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 86, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. High: 84, Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High: 75, Low: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 76, Low: 60



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Woman found burned in alley died of strangulation, autopsy says
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of officer-involved shooting
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Bringing good food, local artists to a Chicago food desert
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Show More
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 5 deaths confirmed nationwide
Sony releases new Walkman for music player's 40th anniversary
Warrant issued in death of Dolton mother shot while driving with kids: sources
Daycare worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
More TOP STORIES News