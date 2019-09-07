Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, nice Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, nice Saturday. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 60: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 59: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 75, Low: 64: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 86, Low: 69: Mostly cloudy and mild. High: 84, Low: 65: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High: 75, Low: 66: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 76, Low: 60