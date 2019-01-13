WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy on Monday with seasonable temps. High in the 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 32, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 31, Low: 19

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 31, Low: 20

Saturday: Very cold. High: 22, Low: 9

Sunday: Arctic air. High: 15, Low: 5


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
