Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly sunny to mostly cloudy on Monday with seasonable temps. High in the 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 32, Low: 25
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 34, Low: 27
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 31, Low: 19
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 25
Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 31, Low: 20
Saturday: Very cold. High: 22, Low: 9
Sunday: Arctic air. High: 15, Low: 5
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.