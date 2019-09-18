Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, pleasant, warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and pleasant Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82, Low: 64

Thursday: Hot with stray storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High: 82, Low: 67

Sunday: Cloudy with showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny, and fall returns. High: 76, Low: 60

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 62



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman struck, killed by truck in River North
Teen girl's body found in Gary, police seek help identifying her
Amber alert issued for missing NJ girl
Rich Township school board meets on fate of 3 high schools
Prisoner escapes from Chicago police custody on way to Cook County Jail
Former CPS theater teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Show More
Mayor's proposed ordinance for Chicago marijuana sales includes downtown sale ban
Illinois offers one-time tax amnesty program
Lollapalooza 2019 cleanup cost nearly $650K
Marine veteran gifted new home in Joliet
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News