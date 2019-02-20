WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, seasonable Thursday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny and seasonable Thursday with highs in the low- to mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Some sun. High: 34, Low: 17

Friday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 38, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 38

Sunday: Periods of rain changing to snow showers, windy. High: 39, Low: 16

Monday: Noticeably colder. High: 29, Low: 19

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 31, Low: 20

Wednesday: Scattered snow. High: 27, Low: 10

