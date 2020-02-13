Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, showers and storms Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, showers and storms; highs in the 80s Monday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 62

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pop up storms. High: 78, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 65

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Saturday: Brief storms. High: 86, Low: 65

Sunday: Very warm. High: 88, Low: 69



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
