Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, slightly cooler Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with slightly cooler temperatures Friday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. High: 42, Low: 32

Saturday: Cloudy with rain late. High: 53, Low: 51

Sunday: Cloudy with showers. High: 58, Low: 32

Monday: Partly cloudy, light rain and snow. High: 36, Low: 26

Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High: 33, Low: 25

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 40, Low: 28

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers late. High: 41, Low: 29



