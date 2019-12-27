Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, slightly cooler Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with slightly cooler temperatures Friday. Highs in the mid-40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. High: 42, Low: 32
Saturday: Cloudy with rain late. High: 53, Low: 51
Sunday: Cloudy with showers. High: 58, Low: 32
Monday: Partly cloudy, light rain and snow. High: 36, Low: 26
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High: 33, Low: 25
Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 40, Low: 28
Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers late. High: 41, Low: 29
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News