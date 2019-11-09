Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, slightly warmer, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slightly warmer, sunny and breezy Saturday. Highs around 40.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 44, Low: 33

Sunday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 40, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly sunny, record cold, lake effect snow. High: 29, Low: 12

Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 23, Low: 10

Wednesday: Sunny and still cold. High: 28, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 34, Low: 28

Friday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High: 41, Low: 30



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police question story of uncle killed by man sexually assaulting niece
St. Thecla Catholic School to close, merge with other schools, churches on NW Side
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Chicago mobsters who stole Marlborough diamond planning 45-carat reunion?
Val's Halla Records closing after 47-year run in Oak Park
Highland Park high school teacher charged with possessing child porn
Nurse charged in 1999 cold case beating death of McHenry woman
Show More
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
DePaul students' stop-motion Christmas film to play on State St. through holiday season
Former patient sues Elgin mental health facility worker
'He took my childhood': Victim of Lake Park HS volunteer coach speaks out
Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood, residents say
More TOP STORIES News