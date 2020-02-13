Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, spotty showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday, with spotty afternoon showers and evening rain. Highs in the low 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers, storms. High: 63, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, evening storms. High: 76, Low: 46

Wednesday: Cloudy, some storms. High: 65, Low: 41
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 45, Low: 31

Friday: Sunny but cool. High: 48, Low: 35

Saturday: Some clouds, mild. High: 53, Low: 41

Sunday: Cloudy, few showers. High: 52, Low: 37




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Pritzker, President Trump spar over federal resources
Construction underway to re-open Westlake Hospital
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
18-year-old claims she has COVID-19, would 'willfully spread' it
20 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Farmers Market Collective launches virtual farmers market during lockdown
Austin seniors play virtual bingo with surprise celebrity host
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 11,256 COVID-19 cases
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
Mayor Lightfoot to address COVID-19 impact on African-American community
Liquor stores to close early in some West Side neighborhoods amid 'shelter-in-place' order
Mayor Lightfoot, Chicago sports teams launch campaign to combat COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News