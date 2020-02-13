Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, spotty showers Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6081324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6081201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday, with spotty afternoon showers and evening rain. Highs in the low 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with isolated showers, storms. High: 63, Low: 50: Mostly cloudy, evening storms. High: 76, Low: 46: Cloudy, some storms. High: 65, Low: 41: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 45, Low: 31: Sunny but cool. High: 48, Low: 35: Some clouds, mild. High: 53, Low: 41: Cloudy, few showers. High: 52, Low: 37