Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, still cold Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and still cold Thursday. Highs in the mid-20s to low-30s.

Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Thursday: Cloudy, light snow later. High: 29, Low: 22

Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy rain at night. High: 46, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 39, Low: 26

Monday: Some sun. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy and rainy High: 52, Low: 42



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
