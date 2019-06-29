Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, strong lake breeze Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, strong lake breeze Saturday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Stong lake breeze. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday Hot and humid with rain possible. High: 90, Low: 73

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, storms to the north. High: 92, Low: 72

Tuesday: Warm, isolated storms possible. High: 87, Low: 72

Wednesday: Near averages. High: 85, Low: 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, mainly dry for the 4th of July. High: 85, Low: 69

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 66


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
