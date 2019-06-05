Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warm, scattered storms possible Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and warm with scattered storms possible Wednesday. Highs around 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Scattered storms possible, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 56

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 55

Friday: Sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 5

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 76, Low: 62

Sunday Showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 58

Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 52

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 55


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
