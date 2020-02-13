Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and warm Wednesday. Highs in the mid-lower 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Very nice. High: 61, Low: 38

Thursday: PM rain. High: 48, Low: 39

Friday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 44

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 32, Low: 36

Sunday: Wintry mix early. High: 43, Low: 30

Monday: Warmer. High: 58, Low: 39

Tuesday: Nice. High: 57, Low: 40



