WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warmer near Lake Michigan Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny Wednesday and breezy at times with clouds over the lake. Below average temperatures continue with highs around 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cool, with clouds by the lake. High: 50, Low: 35

Thursday: Partly sunny but clouds increasing. High: 51, Low: 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a light shower. High: 52, Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers at night. High: 53, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 53, Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy with an early drizzle then clearing. High: 51, Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 49, Low: 35

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa track headed for Mexico; now Category 5
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.6B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Woman trapped by Englewood fire critically injured
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets parents' home on fire
Consumer Reports: Antiobiotic side effects in children
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Show More
Family furious pit bulls returned to owners after attacking, killing their dog
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
Rapper Jon James killed in botched airplane stunt
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
More News