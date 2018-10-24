Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warmer near Lake Michigan Wednesday

Partly sunny Wednesday and breezy at times with clouds over the lake. Below average temperatures continue with highs around 50.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourPartly sunny and cool, with clouds by the lake. High: 50, Low: 35Partly sunny but clouds increasing. High: 51, Low: 39Mostly cloudy with a light shower. High: 52, Low: 40Mostly cloudy with showers at night. High: 53, Low: 42Mostly cloudy with patchy light rain. High: 53, Low: 39Mostly cloudy with an early drizzle then clearing. High: 51, Low: 36Mostly sunny. High: 49, Low: 35