Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy and cold Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gusty winds, below average temperatures and still freezing Tuesday. High of 20.
Tuesday: Cold and mostly cloudy with flurries, light snow early. High: 20, Low: 9
Wednesday: Breezy with sun. High: 27, Low: 13
Thursday: Snow arrives late. High: 28, Low: 21
Friday: Cloudy with snow early. High: 35, Low: 26
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix, rain storms late. High: 46, Low: 35
Sunday: Cloudy with wintry mix. High: 41, Low: 26
Monday: Cold again. High: 34, Low: 22
