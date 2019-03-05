Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy and cold Tuesday

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gusty winds, below average temperatures and still freezing Tuesday. High of 20.

Tuesday: Cold and mostly cloudy with flurries, light snow early. High: 20, Low: 9

Wednesday: Breezy with sun. High: 27, Low: 13

Thursday: Snow arrives late. High: 28, Low: 21

Friday: Cloudy with snow early. High: 35, Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix, rain storms late. High: 46, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with wintry mix. High: 41, Low: 26

Monday: Cold again. High: 34, Low: 22



