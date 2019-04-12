Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, chilly Friday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, windy and chilly Friday. Highs ranging from the upper-40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Windy and chilly. High: 52, Low: 36

Saturday Dry. High: 54, Low: 36

Sunday: Windy with rain/snow mix. High: 39, Low: 34

Monday: Cool. High: 50, Low: 38

Tuesday: Light rain. High: 59, Low: 49

Wednesday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 50

Thursday: Cold and rainy. High: 48, Low: 39



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
