Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, windy and chilly Friday. Highs ranging from the upper-40s to mid-50s.
Friday: Windy and chilly. High: 52, Low: 36
Saturday Dry. High: 54, Low: 36
Sunday: Windy with rain/snow mix. High: 39, Low: 34
Monday: Cool. High: 50, Low: 38
Tuesday: Light rain. High: 59, Low: 49
Wednesday: Windy with showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 50
Thursday: Cold and rainy. High: 48, Low: 39
