Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and windy Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 56

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, storms. High: 76, Low: 65

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated storms. High: 65, Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny, but with isolated storms. High: 77, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny, windy and warm. High: 84, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy, with storms late. High: 84, Low: 66



