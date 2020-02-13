Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with a few flurries Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a few flurries and cold Thursday night. Lows in the teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Friday: Partly cloudy, a few flurries. High: 30, Low: 16

Saturday: Suunny and warming up. High: 41, Low: 31

Sunday: Breezy, very mild. High: 57, Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy, light rain. High: 49, Low: 33

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with rain early. High: 47, Low: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 45, Low: 30

Thursday: Partly cloudy, light rain/snow mix. High: 39, Low: 29



